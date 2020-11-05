Three arrested after Waterloo armed apartment robbery Wednesday night

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police have arrested three people in connection to an armed apartment robbery on Wednesday night.

Police were dispatched to 1330 #4 Shamrock Drive at 10:15 p.m., where a caller reported being robbed at gunpoint by multiple men wearing masks.

Following the robbery but before the call was made to police, an officer attempted to stop the suspects' vehicle which resulted in a short pursuit. The suspects then continued to flee on foot. Officers then located the suspects, executed a search warrant, and recovered numerous items.

Waterloo Police arrested and charged:

Chavee Harden (30) – Charged with Robbery 1 st Degree and Burglary 1 st Degree

Degree and Burglary 1 Degree Antione Maxwell (32) – Charged with Robbery 1 st Degree, Burglary 1 st Degree, and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon

Degree, Burglary 1 Degree, and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon Dennis Brown (36) - Charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon

The investigation is still ongoing.