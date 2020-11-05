‘Tenet’ to head to home release in Dec. after theatrical run

NEW YORK (AP) — After several months in pandemic-altered theaters, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” will head to home release on Dec. 15, Warner Bros. said Thursday. “Tenet” will be available digitally as well as Blu-ray, DVD and 4K just before the holidays, bringing an end to its turbulent but singular run in theaters. The film remains the only major Hollywood release to test cinemas after their months-long closure due to COVID-19. “Tenet” has managed to amass $350 million in box office worldwide, but it struggled to kickstart domestic moviegoing after opening stateside on Sept. 3. Contending with limited capacity regulations and theaters that remained closed in some states, the Warner Bros. release has so far grossed $53.8 million at the U.S. and Canadian box office.