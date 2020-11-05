Suspicious package in Iowa City found to be backpack full of papers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police say a suspicious package left in the lobby of the police department turned out to be a backpack full of papers.

Police say a man approached the front desk at the police department and placed a full backpack that had been padlocked shut in front of the police window just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. Police say he did not respond to the front desk employee and left the building.

City Hall was evacuated and the Johnson County Metro Bomb Squad was called in. The scene was cleared around 5:30 Wednesday evening after investigators determined the backpack contained a large amount of paperwork. Investigators eventually found the man, who said he left the backpack at the police department's front desk because he was upset about mail fraud.

The man is not facing any criminal charges. The Iowa City Police Department is asking community members to not leave items in the police department lobby or City Hall without speaking with staff members.

The University of Iowa Police Department, Iowa City Fire Department, Iowa City Streets Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Ambulance Services, and Johnson County Iowa Homeland Security & Emergency Management assisted with the investigation.