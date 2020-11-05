Streak of 70s

The first days of November have been warm with high temperatures well above normal. The last three days in particular with highs reaching the 70s. The high of 76 is a daily record high.

The chart below shows the number of days, in a row, Waterloo had a high temperature of 70+ in November. It has only happened 6 times where there was a streak of 3 days or more. The last time was in 2008. It has never happened where it was 70+ for 5 days, or more, in a row in November. The forecast has highs in the 70s through Sunday. That is 3 more days and would make it 6 days in a row.

Let's take a look at the numbers for Cedar Rapids. This data doesn't go back as far as Waterloo. Here are the high temperatures for Cedar Rapids so far this month. Again three days in a row of 70+ for the high temperature.

The streak of 3 or more has happened only two times. Again there is much less data for Cedar Rapids.

The data for Iowa City doesn't go back very far either (1944), but the story is the same. Temperatures of 70+ 6 days in a row, in November, has never happened before.

Dubuque has been a few degrees cooler with just 1 day at 70 so far in November.