Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls announces start date for Red Kettle Campaign

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is making it easier for people to give to those in need this holiday season.

In partnership with Walmart, they're expanding the Red Kettle and Angel Tree programs this year. For the first time ever, shoppers at Walmart can round-up their purchases in-store and online to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. The option to donate runs now through December 31.

The Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettles and bell ringers will be at participating Walmart and Sam's Club stores in the area on Nov. 21. A Salvation Army Angel Tree will be in the Waterloo Sam’s Club, giving shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite. Online shoppers can click here to find their closest Angel Tree Registry. Online customers can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls.

To learn more about how you can help those in need this holiday season, click here. Every donation provides help to those in need and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, click here to find a Salvation Army near you.