Remains found in car recovered from pond confirmed to be missing Hampton man Ethan Kazmerzak

HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has confirmed that the remains found in a car that was recovered from a body of water last month are those of Ethan Kazmerzak.

The 22-year-old went missing after a night out with friends near Hampton in September 2013.

On Oct. 27, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced Kamerzak's 2006 Volkswagen was found in a pond Northwest of Hampton, not far from where Kazmerzak attended a party the night he went missing.

The human remains that were found in the car have now been identified as Kazmerzak.

The Medical Examiner's office says the cause and manner of death are still pending. A full investigation is ongoing and further details have yet to be released.

Ethan's mother posted a message on the "Find Ethan" Facebook page, thanking those who showed support to the family in the seven years he'd been missing. She said that all donations to a memorial fund in honor of Ethan will go toward the Franklin County Arts Council.