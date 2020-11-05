Pope moves against secretariat of state amid finance scandal

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has given the Vatican secretariat of state three months to transfer all of its financial holdings to another Vatican office following its bungled management of investments that are now the subject of a corruption investigation. The Vatican says Francis summoned the secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, his deputy as well as the Vatican’s top finance officials for a meeting Wednesday and gave them a three-month deadline to complete the transfer. The Vatican released the letter that Francis wrote to Parolin in August in which he announced he was stripping the secretariat of state of its ability to independently manage the money after it incurred “reputational risks” with its previous speculative investments.