Oregon man charged with conspiring to aid Islamic State

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man was indicted after authorities said he supported the Islamic State group by distributing articles on how to kill and maim with a knife and encouraging readers to carry out attacks. Hawazen Sameer Mothafar appeared in federal court in Portland on charges of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization and providing such support, Mothafar, who has physical disabilities and uses a wheelchair, was released on condition that he limit travel and the use of electronic devices.  The federal public defender appointed to represent him did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. 

