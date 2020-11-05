Nov. 5: 4,562 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa with 44% positivity rate, state passes 1 million tests

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 4,562 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 140,609.

The state's website says that of the 140,609 people who have tested positive, 97,944 have recovered. This is 1,296 more recoveries than what the state reported Wednesday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 42,665. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 44 percent.

The state is reporting 20 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,801.

There were 156 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 839, which is up from 777. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 188 are in the ICU and 60 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 10,273 new tests given, and a total of 1,005,008 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Wednesday. There were 176 more positive cases for a total of 7,459 cases in the county. There were 44 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,668. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 106 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 20.3 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there were 190 more reported cases, for a total of 7,318. There were 47 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 4,567 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 145 deaths. There are 40 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 17.4 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 118 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 6,542 reported cases. There have been 35 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,351 recoveries. A total of 48,727 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 33 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.3 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 123 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 6,231 reported cases. There were 79 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,998. A total of 37,881 people have been tested. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 65 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 19.9 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Wednesday here.