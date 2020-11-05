No injuries after debris pile catches fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Emergency crews were called to the 3000 block of C St. SW, at Tait Cummins Ball Park complex for a debris fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a large pile of storm debris trees on fire.

The pile was on the far west side of the complex and was not threatening any ball park equipment.

Crews wet down the edges of the fire surrounding dry grass to help contain the fire.

No damage was done to the park or ball fields.

Fire crews want to remind the public that the pile will be burning and releasing smoke for several days.