No arrest made after suspect steals multiple vehicles, crashes into Vinton home

VINTON, Iowa. (KWWL) - The Vinton Police Department was called to a single vehicle accident in 100 block of C Avenue around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver ran from the scene after crashing a vehicle into a truck and house.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling at very high rate of speed before crashing.

Around 8:30 a.m., there was a report of a stolen vehicle from the 600 block of 2nd Avenue. A short time later, there was another report of a vehicle stolen near the 200 block of D Avenue.

Police later located the vehicle that was taken from the 200 block of D Avenue.

Police believe the driver crashed into the house and truck with a vehicle stolen from Cedar Falls.

After running from the scene, the driver stole a second vehicle from the 200 block of D Avenue.

When that vehicle ran out of gas, the driver parked it and ran one block away before stealing another vehicle in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue.

Police haven't found that vehicle. It's a gray 1993 Chevy C3500, with “MaHoney Masonary” magnetic advertising signs on the doors.

Anyone with information can contact the Vinton Police Department.