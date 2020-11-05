Nintendo’s profit soars as pandemic has people playing games

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo, the Japanese company behind Super Mario and Pokemon video games, says its fiscal first half profit more than tripled as people passed time stuck at home during the pandemic playing games. Kyoto-based Nintendo reported Thursday that its profit for the six months through September soared to 213 billion yen, or about $2 billion, up from 62 billion yen a year earlier. More than 5 million units of “Super Mario 3D All-Stars” game software for the Nintendo Switch were sold during that period. While rising COVID-19 cases are devastating some businesses, online retailing and at-home entertainment are booming.