Missouri voters dump never-used redistricting reforms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have rolled back a first-of-its kind initiative to create “partisan fairness” in voting districts. A ballot measure approved just two years ago directed a new nonpartisan demographer to draw Missouri House and Senate districts according to a formula designed to produce fair and competitive elections. But on Tuesday, voters approved a new measure repealing the nonpartisan demographer and dropping “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” to the bottom of the priority list. Supporters for the original amendment say some voters were “duped” by Republican lawmakers, who put the measure on this year’s ballot.