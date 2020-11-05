Local Democratic parties say they had hoped for a better outcome

(KWWL) - Following the trend of 2020, this has been an unprecedented election year.

Hoping to gain some ground in the U.S. House and Senate, local Democratic parties were pleased with voter turnout but disappointed with the end result.

One of the major topics during this election were Democrats looking to flip the U.S. House and Senate blue. But with Republicans holding onto the House, Senate, and Governor's office, Iowa remains a red state.

Both Bret Nilles and Ed Cranston, chairs of Linn and Johnson County Democratic parties, said with record-breaking voter turnout, they had hoped the outcome would end in their favor.

"Just to help offset what's been a Republican won state government I think we had hopes that that we would be able to flip the house, win a couple races," Nilles said.

"It's heartbreaking when you have folks like Hart and Greenfield you know leaders educators farmers they are just the right candidates we wanna have," Cranston said.

Nilles and Cranston also said rural areas were what kept them from reaching their goal and they need to reassess their strategies for future elections.

The image above shows the results from Tuesday's election.

"Democrats have to find a way to connect with people in the rural communities a little bit more," Nilles said, "it seems like over the last few election cycles we haven't been able to pick up many votes there."

"If we're losing in areas," Cranston said, "we need to listen, we need to hear what the issues are, and address those."

With the challenges this year has brought, Iowa Democrats believe the pandemic made it harder to connect with voters.

MORE RESOURCES: