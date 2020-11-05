Johnson County extends public health disaster emergency into December

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Johnson County Board of Supervisors and Emergency Management Commission have extended the Public Health Disaster Emergency until Dec. 11, 2020, or as long as Governor Kim Reynolds’ State Disaster Declaration remains in effect, whichever date is later. Gov. Reynolds’ most recent proclamation expires at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2020.

The continuation also extends the countywide mask mandate which was approved by the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 6. That resolution requires every person in the county to wear a face covering/mask when in public settings indoors and outdoors when social distancing isn't possible. The mandate says public settings include, but are not limited to stores, schools, public transportation, or other public settings outside your home or with people who don't live in the same household.

The full Declaration of the Public Health Disaster Emergency can be found here: