John Huff named KWWL Vice President/General Manager

John Huff, former General Sales Manager and current Station Manager for KWWL TV in Waterloo-Cedar Rapids, has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager. KWWL's parent company, Quincy Media Inc., made the announcement Thursday.

Huff has spent his entire 22 year broadcast television career at KWWL. He joined the station in 1998 as a sales account executive, and was promoted to local sales manager in 2002, general sales manager in 2006 and has served as station manager since 2017.

“John has been part of our company’s emerging leaders group for several years and is fully prepared to take the reins of this very important television station and continue the proud tradition of excellent journalism, service to our communities and professional expertise for our advertisers,” said Quincy Media Regional Vice President Jim McKernan. "Quincy Media congratulates John on his well-earned promotion to the leadership position with KWWL.”

Huff was born and raised in Waterloo and he and his family have deep roots throughout the Cedar Valley. As a community and industry leader, he has donated a lot of personal time to local organizations and causes. He currently serves on the board of the Iowa Broadcasters Association and Grow Cedar Valley. His history includes a long association with local organizations such as the American Red Cross, the Waterloo Jaycees, the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance and the United Way.

“This is my dream job,” said Huff. “The opportunity to lead the fine group of broadcast professionals at KWWL is the highlight of my career. I look forward to continuing the mission of KWWL to help our communities, provide great storytelling and serve our advertisers.”

Quincy Media Inc. has also named two other company managers to the position of Vice President/General Manager for their respective stations. Anna Englehart, Station Manager for WKOW/Madison, and Josh Morgan, Station Manager for WREX/Rockford.

Huff officially begins his new role Monday, Nov. 9.