How woodchips from the derecho are being used to help improve water quality

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- In Linn County, a second bioreactor is being installed at a city-owned farm field, just outside Cedar Rapids.

Fertilizer that farmers use in their fields allows nitrate to enter streams and rivers, which can cause algae blooms in ponds and lakes.

The bioreactor will use woodchips from derecho damage to remove nitrate from the water, improving water quality locally, and even past state lines.

"This water that's leaving this field will go to the Mississippi River, and then all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and in the Gulf of Mexico there's a dead zone, where the nutrients has depleted the water of oxygen, and that makes it uninhabitable for aquatic life," Linn County Soil Health Coordinator Emery Davis said.

The bioreactor should be operating by next week. The goal is to install more of these across the country and even implement more water-quality practices.