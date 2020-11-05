Greece imposes lockdown to avoid worst at hospitals

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — With a surge in coronavirus cases straining hospitals in many European countries, Greece has announced a nationwide lockdown in the hopes of stemming the increase in patients before its hospitals come under “unbearable” pressure. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that he acted before infection rates reached the levels seen in many neighboring countries because, after years of financial crises that have damaged its health system, it couldn’t afford to wait as long to impose restrictions as others had. Before the outbreak, Greece had one of the lowest rates of intensive-care beds per capita in Europe. It has since doubled the number. But it’s still unlikely that would’ve been enough to cope with rising infections.