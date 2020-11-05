Governor Reynolds announces COVID-19 Movie Theatre Relief Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced the Iowa Movie Theatre Relief Program on Thursday.

The program will provide short-term relief to movie theatres that meet specific requirements. The grant will provide up to $10,000 per screen. Nearly 150 movie theatres that house about 550 screens may be eligible for the relief.

"Throughout this pandemic, we have worked to find a balance to protect the lives and livelihoods of Iowans," Gov. Reynolds said. "In so many small towns and rural communities, a movie theater can be the lifeblood of main street. This program will assist movie theaters in their day-to-day operations alleviating some of the economic strain they are seeing as a result of virus mitigation and social distancing practices."

To be eligible for a grant, the applicant must demonstrate that it:

Operates movie screen(s) in Iowa showing films open to all ages;

Conducted regularly scheduled screenings in Iowa in 2019;

Was subject to limitations or restrictions described in a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency issued by Gov. Reynolds on or after March 17, 2020, or it has not been able to host screenings in Iowa between March 17, 2020, and the submission date of the application for assistance through the Fund;

Incurred a revenue loss in 2020 due to the pandemic as compared with 2019.

Theatres with corporate ownership based outside of Iowa, with additional screens outside of Iowa, must use the grant for their Iowa-based screens or operations. The state is allocating up to $5.5 million of federal CARES Act funds for the program. The program is an extension of the Small Business Relief Grant program, which is offered through the IEDA.

For a full list of eligibility requirements, additional information, and to apply, click here. The application window will open on Nov. 9, 2020 and close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2020. Application questions should be directed to theatrerelief@iowaeda.com.