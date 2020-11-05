Governor Reynolds announces almost $1 million for derecho-affected Iowa renters

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — Almost $1 million in funding through the federal HOME program has been announced by the Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors. This program is to assist eligible renters affected by the August 10 derecho.

Iowans who live in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story or Tama County during the natural disaster could be eligible for rental assistance.

Eligible renters must have a household income of at or below 80% of the area median income.

"Iowa will continue to be a partner for our communities who are working so hard to rebuild and come back stronger than before," said Gov. Reynolds. "Today’s announcement will provide direct assistance to many Iowans struggling to pay their rent because of this summer’s derecho. The state of Iowa is committed to full recovery no matter how long it takes."

Anawim Housing (515-244-8308), the City of Cedar Rapids (319-286-5872) and the Eastern Iowa Housing Corporation (563-588-1963) were awarded $364,000 each for rental assistance. Renters in need should apply to one of these agencies.

"The funding announced today will provide a critical resource for many Iowa renters who were impacted by this summer's derecho," said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. "We are proud to partner with Anawim Housing, the City of Cedar Rapids and the Eastern Iowa Housing Corporation to make this assistance available to Iowans in twelve counties."

The Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention program will accept applications through Dec. 4th to assist eligible renters and homeowners in any part of Iowa who have been affected financially by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

More information is at iowahousingrecovery.com.