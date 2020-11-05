Gov. Reynolds provides funding for hospitals, asks Iowans to step up as COVID-19 hits record numbers

KWWL News App users can tap here to watch the full news conference.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced in a news conference Thursday that she has approved $25 million in CARES Act funding for Iowa hospitals, as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to surge.

The funds will be distributed based on the census average in the months of September and October.

Chief Medical Officers from Unity Point Health and Mercy One spoke at Thursday's news conference. Both explained that contingency plans are being made if additional capacity is needed in hospitals across the state.

Record numbers of positive cases and hospitalizations continue to be surpassed in the state of Iowa, and the governor understands that many want to get their lives back to normal.

Governor Reynolds will be launching a public awareness campaign next week across Iowa media outlets to remind Iowans how they can step up and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Reynolds reminds Iowans that wearing a mask, avoiding large gathering, washing your hands, social distancing, and getting your flu shot are steps you can take to flatten the curve and stop the spread.

She also explained the changes coming to Test Iowa sites in multiple counties as the winter months will force the sites to move indoors.