Few mail ballots arriving in tight 2nd congressional race

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Small numbers of outstanding mail ballots are arriving after the election in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, where the candidates remain locked in a tight race.

In unofficial returns, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Democrat Rita Hart by 282 votes out of 393,000 tabulated.

The candidates are competing for a seat that opened with the retirement of Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack.

Iowa will count absentee ballots that were postmarked by Monday and arrive by noon Nov. 9 and any provisional ballots that are deemed eligible. Johnson County has received 28 absentee ballots thus far that have yet to be counted.

Two other counties carried by Hart -- Clinton and Jefferson -- have a combined total of 18 absentee ballots to be counted.