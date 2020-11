Ex-Mexican military boss pleads not guilty in US drug case

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Mexican defense secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos has pleaded not guilty to U.S. drug trafficking and money laundering charges. Cienfuegos, who led Mexico’s army for six years under ex-President Enrique Peña Nieto, made a remote appearance on Thursday in federal court in New York City. A judge ordered him held without bail until his next court appearance on Nov. 18. The defendant had been brought to the city on Wednesday after being held in California following his arrest last month at Los Angeles International Airport.