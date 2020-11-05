Dubuque’s Alta Vista students benefitting from hybrid learning model

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) ----- Covid-19 is forcing unusual circumstances on our children.

Students and staff at Dubuque Community School District are continuing to manage under the pandemic's shadow. The school district as a whole seeing 26 cases among staff compared to 37 cases among students.

The lower case totals compared to Dubuque County and surrounding counties show that the 'hybrid model' of learning is working. (The hybrid model has students either learning online if they choose, or attending school some days, from home other days.)

TOURING HYBRID LEARNING

We went to the Alta Vista Campus, an alternative learning center within the district: with hybrid learning, fewer students walk the halls at a time.

"It's been nice to have those smaller class sizes in a way, [so] we can really leverage those relationships and work on an individualized level," principal Chris Oberhoffer said.

The days students are scheduled to show up are special.



"They really like that social aspect," teacher Lynn Gerardy said, going on to say that some of her students are tasked with "babysitting, cooking, home things ... many of them have jobs in order to pay bills for their family."

These students get the unique ability to learn trades or skills at Alta Vista.

Students like Neiomi Sibok get their work done more efficiently in the school building, so showing up becomes key.

"I'm more of a visual hands-on learner," Sibok said.

Lower total cases of Covid-19 here show: hybrid learning is working.

The adapted school schedule helps students like Piper Kennedy and Rod William stay on track to meet what comes next.



"You have a little bond between each of your teachers," said Piper Kennedy.

After graduation, Piper wants to become a paramedic. Alta Vista staff have already begun connecting her to resources at NICC to help her achieve her goal.

Rod William recently learned by doing --- helping build a house as part of his curriculum. When Rod graduates, he wants to go into construction.

Dubuque Community School District say they will carry on with the hybrid learning model, which gives students the option to study fully online if they choose.