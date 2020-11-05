Senate control hangs in balance with a few races undecided

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s two days after Election Day and control of the Senate is still hanging in the balance with a few races still undecided. Republicans trounced Democratic challengers in crucial states on election night but the GOP failed to lock down the seats needed to retain their majority. One race in Georgia is headed to a Jan. 5 runoff. And contests in Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska haven’t been decided. So that leaves the Senate deadlocked with 48 Republicans and 48 Democrats right now. With the presidential race also undecided, the Senate in limbo because the vice president of the eventual winner’s party would serve as a tie-breaker.