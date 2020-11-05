Cedar Rapids bike share program ending for the season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The bike share program in Cedar Rapids will soon be ending for the season.

Bikes and scooters around the city are currently being picked up and should all be picked up by the end of the day on Sunday, Nov. 9. VeoRide, the vendor in charge of the electric-assist bikes and scooters, will store them over the winter.

The e-bikes and scooters will be back next spring as soon as weather allows. This year, the bike share program saw a total of 84,553 rides (a 176 percent increase from 2019) covering 155,482 miles. Scooters accounted for 80,993 rides, and electric bikes accounted for 3,560 rides. The program served more than 42,000 unique users during the 2020 season, which opened in June and grew to include scooters after the pilot program launched in 2019.

To report a bike or scooter that hasn’t been picked up, contact VeoRide by calling 855-836-2256 or emailing hello@VeoRide.com.