Black Hawk County school leaders say rise in COVID-19 not impacting schools

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Absentee rates at school districts across Black Hawk County are not being impacted at the same rate as COVID-19 cases are growing in the county.

Leaders from eight public and private school districts released a joint statement Thursday addressing how the virus is impacting their schools. They acknowledged the county's 14-day positivity rate, which as of Thursday afternoon was at 22%.

Schools district's across the state can seek a waiver to shift to full online learning for a temporary period when the positivity rate in their county or counties is above 15% and there's at least 10% student absenteeism. As of Thursday afternoon, at least 72 of Iowa's 99 counties had positivity rates about 15%.

The letter says for the most part, school districts in Black Hawk County are seeing absentee rates, especially those related to COVID-19, remain steady. District leaders say they continue to monitor and explore the option for temporary online learning.

As many in our community are aware, Black Hawk County has been experiencing rapid increases in its COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of confirmed cases recently. As the leaders of our local schools and districts, we are all working closely with the Black Hawk County Health Department to determine the best path forward for our students, staff and families.

We recognize that Black Hawk County has reached a positivity rate of 20 percent, the point at which school districts may seek approval from the state of Iowa to shift to full online learning for a temporary period. This is an option we will continue to monitor and explore as we move forward.

It is worth noting that while the county is seeing a high positivity rate, our schools are not experiencing a similar increase at this time. For the most part, our districts' absentee rates—especially those related to COVID-19—are remaining steady.

We ask our community members, parents, staff and students to be diligent and follow all health and safety protocols inside and outside of school. Our schools all require face coverings when social distancing is not possible during the school day. Please wash your hands frequently and encourage students to do the same. This is a critical time in our community—one in which we all must do our part to protect the health and wellbeing of others. By working together, we can give ourselves the best chance

possible at continuing with in-person teaching and learning without significant disruptions. Please join us in these efforts.

