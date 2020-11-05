Big Ten teams have losing record at home with fan-free games

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — All five Big Ten teams that hosted games last Saturday lost. That bleak day drop the overall record for home games in the conference to 6-7 during the pandemic that has kept crowds away. Michigan linebacker Josh Ross says games are more balanced without crowds. The lack of fan-filled stadiums may prove to limit the edge home teams have had in the past and perhaps will give visitors an emotional boost. The 23rd-ranked Wolverines certainly hope that’s the case on the road at No. 13 Indiana on Saturday.