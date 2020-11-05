Asia Today: Court upholds state border closings in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s highest court has upheld a state’s border closure and dismissed a case arguing the pandemic measure was unconstitutional. The High Court judges ruled that Western Australia’s border closure to non-essential travel applied during “a hazard in the nature of a plague or epidemic” complied with the constitution. All Australian states and territories have used border restrictions to curb infections, and the ruling against Western Australia could have impacted the others. The state shut its border to the rest of Australia on April 5 and hasn’t recorded any COVID-19 community transmission since April 11. It will ease the restriction next week for people from states and territories deemed low risk.