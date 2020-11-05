Animal Services looking for dog’s owner after a biting incident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — Iowa City Animal Services is asking for assistance after a person was bitten by a dog.

The bite happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4th near Court Hill Park just south of the East Court, Westminster intersection.

The victim was bitten while trying to break up a fight between their leashed dog and a gold lab-type dog that was loose.

The loose dog was not with an owner at the time of the incident. The dog has a full length tail, droopy ears, thicker coat and did not have a collar.

Iowa City Animal Services is looking for information regarding rabies vaccination. If anyone has any information about the owner, they should contact Iowa City Animal Service directly at 319-356-5295 or the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.