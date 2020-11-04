WHAT HAPPENED: Which races have declared winners

Presidential race — No winner declared yet

Election results are still uncertain the morning after.

Millions of votes are still being counted in swing states, such as Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Despite this, President Trump is declaring an early victory.

However, Biden said every vote needs to be counted first. Biden also said his campaign feels good about several swing states are still believed to be up for grabs.

U.S. Senate — Joni Ernst (R) declared winner, Theresa Greenfield concedes

In the race for U.S. senate, incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst has held onto her seat.

Her democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, conceded late in the night.

Sen. Ernst received 52 percent of the vote.

Ernst claimed her victory while praising Greenfield for a hard fought campaign.

Theresa Greenfield was tearing up a bit as she made her concession speech,

referencing her farm roots and the reasons why she got into the race.

Iowa's 1st Congressional district— Ashley Hinson (R) declared winner, Abby Finkenauer (D) does not concede

In Iowa's 1st Congressional district, first-term Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer has lost her seat.

Her challenger, Republican State Representative Ashley Hinson, took home 51 percent of the vote.

Hinson went on to thank Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Chuck Grassley, and Sen. Joni Ernst for their support in her campaign. Hinson also received an endorsement from President Trump.

On the other side, Finkenauer is not conceding the race this morning. It was one of the tightest races here in Iowa, with Finkenauer currently trailing by about 10,000 votes.

Iowa's 2nd Congressional district — Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) claimed victory against Rita Hart (D), race too close to call

Iowa's 2nd Congressional district is too close to call right now, with 100 percent of precincts reported as of this morning.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks has about 300 more votes than Rita Hart.

There will likely be a re-count for the seat.

Miller-Meeks did claim victory last night at a campaign event in Riverside.

However, Hart's campaign stated many ballots still need to be counted.

Iowa's 3rd Congressional district — Cindy Axne (D) declared winner, narrowly defeating David Young (R)

In Iowa's 3rd Congressional district, Democrat Cindy Axne took on Republican challenger Dave Young.

The pair also squared off in the 2018 election. Congresswoman Axne holds onto her seat with 49 percent of the vote.

Iowa's 4th Congressional district — Randy Feenstra (R) declared winner, gaining over 60% of the vote

In Iowa's 4th Congressional district, Republican Randy Feenstra took on Democrat J.D. Scholten.

Feenstra, who defeated incumbent Steve King in the June primary, has won the seat.

Feenstra brought home more than 60 percent of the vote.