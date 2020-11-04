Uber, Lyft spend big, win in California vote about drivers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services spent $200 million in California to keep drivers from becoming employees eligible for benefits and job protections. The titans of the so-called gig economy bankrolled the most expensive ballot measure in state history, which was decided Tuesday. Proposition 22 creates an exemption to a state law to allow drivers to remain classified as independent contractors able to set their own hours. Drivers who supported the measure said they enjoy the freedom of working when they want. Opponents say the companies exploit drivers to keep profits high.