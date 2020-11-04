 Skip to Content

Two injured in single-vehicle accident in Linn County Wednesday night

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle accident in Linn County Wednesday night.

Linn County authorities responded to the 2700 block of Edgewood Road shortly before 8 p.m. They found a vehicle, driven by 44-year-old Timothy Brandt of Cedar Rapids, in a ditch.

Upon investigation, authorities say Brandt had been traveling southbound when he lost control of his vehicle.

Brandt and a passenger, 39-year-old Jo Wolff of Hiawatha, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Authorities say charges against Brandt are pending. The investigation continues.

