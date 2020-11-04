Tuesday’s election results show Iowa’s ‘rural-urban’ divide is strong as ever

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Results from the Associated Press' VoteCast survey found Former Vice President Joe Biden was the top choice for Iowans in urban and suburban areas. The President picked up votes in Iowa's rural communities, something Iowa Democrats had hoped to do.

Instead, the election results followed the trends of the past few election cycles. The question going into the night was whether Democrats could make inroads with voters in more rural parts of the state.

In 2016 President Trump won the state handily, defeating Hillary Clinton by 9.5 points. In the same election, Iowa voters handed Republicans victories in the Governor's office and the state legislature.

It was a resounding defeat for Iowa Democrats, but far from a knockout blow. Tuesday's results were much of the same. The results highlighted and, in some cases, deepened the state's urban-rural divide.

KWWL Political Analyst and Coordinator for the Master of Public Policy Program at the University of Northern Iowa Chris Larimer wrote about his takeaways from the results in his "Politics in Iowa" blog.

The results from Tuesday's election. Pictured right are the the results from Senator Joni Ernst's race against Theresa Greenfield. Left are the results from the Presidential election.

In 2016, 31 of the state's 99 counties flipped for President Trump. Every one of them went for the President again this time around.

The map looks identical to 2016 since the Former Vice President won the same counties that went for Democrats in 2016. He won Polk, Scott, Story, Linn, Johnson, and Black Hawk Counties.

He did win them by greater margins, but it was far from enough. He needed to essentially run up the score in the Democratic strongholds like Linn County, Johnson County, and Polk County to win. That way, he could offset the losses in rural areas.

Down the ballot, it was a similar story. Theresa Greenfield, who was running to unseat Senator Joni Ernst, won the same counties as Biden but added wins in Jefferson and Cerro Gordo counties.

In Iowa's third congressional district, Democrat Cindy Axne only won Polk County. Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer only carried her congressional district's suburban counties, Linn, Black Hawk, and Dubuque. Axne defeated her challenger David Young, but Finkenauer fell to Republican State Representative Ashley Hinson. Hinson won the rural areas of Iowa's First Congressional District by as much as 20 points.

After Tuesday's election, Larimer pointed out the only Democratically held seats in the state senate are in urban areas.

Larimer said he is convinced the rural-urban divide is only getting sharper.

"We are getting to that point where if you are talking about being represented in the state legislature and you are from a rural area, there is a good chance a Republican represents you," he said. "These last few cycles Democrats have been struggling to broaden their appeal to rural voters in the state."

After 2016, Iowa Democrats focused resources and made more of an effort to appeal to rural voters. If Tuesday's results showed us anything, it is that they have a large hill to climb.

Larimer said Tuesday's results make him wonder what it looks like down the road when Governor Kim Reynolds is up for re-election in 2022.

"Who do they look to make that appeal to rural voters?" he said. "Theresa Greenfield has a rural background. She talked a lot about her farm background. She was running in a year where her opponent shared party affiliation with a quite polarizing president. It really didn't make a difference."

In years past, the Hawkeye State has been a swing state, voting for six Democrats and six Republicans in the last twelve presidential elections.

"I am guessing there are a lot of no-party voters that probably lean to the right and live in the rural parts of the state," Larimer said. "Since 2017, when Republicans have had unified control of state government, Republicans have pushed a pretty conservative agenda both on social issues and on fiscal issues. That seems to be appealing to a lot of Iowans."

Larimer said it is hard to pinpoint exactly what is behind the trend but said it probably a combination of many things. One is likely just a general likeability issue.

"I think the Democrats were struggling to come off as relatable on several issues that not just Republicans, but voters who lean Republican felt like their issues were not being represented," he said.

Larimer he does not think it is about one political issue.

"On the one hand, you could look at Iowa and say 'if there is a trade war, Republicans should be upset with their party about the policies they are taking," he said. "If there is a health care crisis with the pandemic and we are seeing rising numbers, shouldn't we see Republican voters demanding more stimulus money or more money addressing the pandemic? We really did not see that."

By just about every account, Tuesday night was a sweeping victory for Republicans that strengthened the party's firm grip on state government. As the dust settles and both parties take stock of the results, Democrats will need a new approach. There will be a lot of time back on the drawing boards to rework their campaign strategies completely.