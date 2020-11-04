Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump carried Florida, the nation’s most prized battleground state, and he and Democrat Joe Biden were increasingly focused early Wednesday on three Northern industrial states in the race for the White House. Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania could prove crucial in determining who wins the election. Races were also too early to call in fiercely contested North Carolina and Georgia. Both candidates, meanwhile, won a number of expected states. Both parties unseated one of the other’s senators. Voting was generally calm in the conclusion of an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.