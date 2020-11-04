TRACKING: More sunshine and temperatures in the 70s

Today: It’s going to be another warm day across eastern Iowa. In fact, we may be very close to record highs for the date. Temperatures reach the lower 70s with a mostly sunny sky. There will be a few more clouds as we head into the afternoon. Winds will be southwest 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild with temperatures in the 40s and a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and warm once again. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a variable wind 5-10 mph.

Friday through the Weekend: The wind will really ramp up, especially Saturday and Sunday as our next system develops. Increasing clouds are expected through the weekend, with temperatures near 70ׄ.

Sunday night through Tuesday: Our next storm system moves in bringing the likelihood of rain. There are still questions as to how much rain, how warm it will be Monday, and whether or not there is lingering moisture and cold air for a wintry mix Tuesday.

