TRACKING: Great Fall Weather

Tonight: A few clouds will move across the state before midnight otherwise it will be mostly clear. Temperatures drop into the low and mid 40s with a light southwest wind.

Thursday: Our stretch of warm and dry weather continues with highs in the low 70s. Sunshine will dominate the sky with a light wind from the west.

Thursday Night: Another mild night is ahead with lows in the low 40s.

Friday: Great fall weather continues with sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

Saturday/Sunday: Partly cloudy both days with a gusty south wind. Highs top out in the low 70s.