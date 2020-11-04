TRACKING: Another sunny and warm day across Eastern Iowa

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to start, with partly cloudy skies moving in later on this afternoon and evening. It’ll be another warm day out there, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We may come close or break a few high temperature records today. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: The night will start partly cloudy, but should become mostly clear by sunrise. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday: More sunshine on tap for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies for Thursday night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny to end the work week, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

It’ll be a windy and mild weekend across Eastern Iowa. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Rain looks to move in overnight Sunday into Monday morning.