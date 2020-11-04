Test Iowa planning to relocate Black Hawk County and Linn County sites

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that two Test Iowa sites will be relocated in preparation for the winter months.

The Test Iowa site in Linn County will be relocated to Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW in Cedar Rapids. The site is currently located at the DOT District 6 office in Cedar Rapids.

The Test Iowa site in Black Hawk County, currently located at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo, will also be moved to 4121 Alexandra Drive in Waterloo.

Both counties will close their original Test Iowa sites on Friday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. Their relocated sites will open on Monday, Nov. 9 at 8 a.m. The two new sites are enclosed, allowing drive-thru testing to continue throughout the winter months.

Additionally, hours of operation will change next week due to Veterans Day.

State operated drive-thru sites will close early at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, to allow samples to be collected, transported and processed. Sites will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for the holiday, and will reopen the following day at 8 a.m.