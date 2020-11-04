State Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks on being elected as District 1 Congresswoman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Wednesday afternoon Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer officially conceded to state representative Ashley Hinson.

In a news conference Wednesday, Hinson spoke about the conversation she had with Finkenauer.

"We had a great chat about making sure we continue to serve Iowans and that this transition moves very smoothly," Congresswoman-Elect Ashley Hinson said. "I'm very appreciative she reached out to me and had a chance to connect and she has done a great job serving Iowans."

Following the posting of the unofficial results early Wednesday morning, Finkenauer and her team had planned to review election returns until all of the absentee ballots and provisional ballots were submitted. In Iowa, any outstanding ballots can be accepted until November 9.

After communication with the county auditors, Finkenauer released a statement congratulating Hinson.

Now, Hinson will move on to orientation and work with Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer during this transition period.

At Wednesday's news conference Hinson also brought up how she promises to work for Iowans in Washington and the great voter turnout in some of northeast Iowa counties.

"I’m going to work for everyone and I'm going to make sure everyone knows where I stand," Hinson said, "I would like to commend our auditors for the great job they did yesterday and all of the election workers that spent time an enormous amount of time at the polls. Not just yesterday. But the days leading up to it as well."

Representative Ashley Hinson also said that making a number of campaign trips through all twenty counties in the district helped put her on top.

Finkenauer says she still has work to do for her district and will continue to fight for pandemic and derecho relief during her final weeks in office.