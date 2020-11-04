Shelling in Syria rebel enclave kills 7, including children

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian rescuers and activists say at least seven people, including four children, were killed in government shelling of the last rebel enclave in the country’s northwest. Wednesday’s attack came during a day of heavy rain. The city of Idlib and two towns were targeted. That’s according to the Syrian Civil Defense, a volunteer rescue team also known as the White Helmets, and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The shelling comes as an eight-month truce negotiated between Turkey and Russia is unravelling. The violence had previously displaced hundreds of thousands of residents inside the rebel-held enclave, many fleeing the fighting and government advances.