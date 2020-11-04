Sen. Joni Ernst clears 1st re-election hurdle, looks to next 6 years

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa history shows favor for those politicians who can clear the hurdle of their first re-election.

Senator Joni Ernst is over that challenge, preparing for six more years in the US Senate as a representative for the Hawkeye State.

"We've got to strengthen our economy and beat this virus. Then we have to make sure our veterans are cared for and that our men and women in uniform have the needed resources and that our working families and seniors are supported," Ernst said in her victory speech.

When asked what was next for Iowa's JR Senator, Ernst said she was eager to focus on more COVID-19 relief. Efforts for new legislation have stalled in the Senate.

Both Ernst and her challenger, Democrat Theresa Greenfield, made a call for unity as the country holds its breath on an unprecedented presidential election.

"I want Washington to come together, like we do in our hometowns, and I hope tonight we do come together and we heal our divisions, solve our big problems, and move forward as a country," Greenfield said.

"We need to heal and we need to come together. And we need to start working together to find solutions," Ernst said.

Ernst wants to pass legislation that would support Iowa's biofuels and also conservative, environmental legislation.

"Democrats wanted to see heavy handed mandates, and Republicans would rather incentivize and educate to get us to that point. So, we still care about the environment. We just don't want to force everybody to buy a brand new electric vehicle," Ernst said.