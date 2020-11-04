Secretary of state says recount likely in close District 2 race

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The unofficial results from Tuesday's race for Iowa's second U.S. Congress seat lean ever so slightly to the right.

Republican State Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, leads former Democratic State Senator Rita Hart 196,869 to 196,487. That's a lead of 282 votes or .07% of the vote.

"I would expect a recount," Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said Wednesday afternoon.

There are no automatic recounts in Iowa but candidates who want a recount get one if the race is decided by less than 1% of the vote. Pate says it likely won't be a full recount but just one of strategic counties.

"They will just select the targeted counties where they think they could perhaps see some movement to their advantage," Pate said.

Pate gave the example that Miller-Meeks may ask for a recount in her home county of Wapello and Hart may ask for one in Johnson County; which went decidedly Democratic.

Miller-Meeks declared victory at a watch party at the Riverside Casino at roughly 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Her campaign sent out a fresh statement a few hours later saying they know the result isn't final but they're confident she'll keep the seat.

"The official canvass will not take place until Monday and Tuesday when the 24 county election boards meet across the congressional district," the statement reads. "We are confident Dr. Miller-Meeks’ winning margin will stand."

Rita Hart's campaign had planned a speech over Zoom as soon as the race was called. The Democrat did not speak on election night. Her campaign manager sent out this statement Wednesday at 1:15 a.m.

“Ballots are outstanding and over the coming days we will ensure that Iowans’ voices are heard and that remaining votes are counted. Iowa election law is incredibly clear that absentee ballots postmarked by the day before the election and received by a county auditor by November 9, 2020 must be counted.” Zach Meunier, campaign manager

Pate says they had to scrape their record books to find any history of a recount in an Iowa U.S. House race. He says the last one on record was in the 1910s which came down to four votes.

He called this 2020 race "razor thin" but doesn't know how much the margins will change.

Both campaigns have three days after individual counties canvass and certify their results to request a recount.