Republican incumbent Craig Johnson wins reelection in State Senate District 32

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – Republican incumbent Craig Johnson has won reelection in State Senate District 32, beating Democrat Pam Egli.

The final results show Johnson won with 61 percent of votes, with Egli coming in second with 39 percent of votes.

District 32 includes all of Bremer County, parts of Fayette and Buchanan counties, along with northern Black Hawk County.

Both candidates were unopposed in the 2020 Primary election.

Johnson, who is from Independence, was elected in 2016 after defeating Democratic incumbent Brian Schoenjahn. In 2014 he ran for House district 64, which covers the same area, and lost to the incumbent at the time, Bruce Bearinger, by less than 250 votes.

Egli is a former teacher from Waverly, who is interested in revitalizing rural areas, offering more support to public schools and providing mental health resources for children.