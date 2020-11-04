Rebranding committee talks new Waterloo police patch design, price

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Waterloo Police Rebranding Committee met for the second time Wednesday to discuss logistics for the new Waterloo Police Patch.

The committee already met a month ago and laid out a plan to provide a financial plan to replace the Waterloo police patch by February of 2021.

The second meeting focused more on the logistics of the current patch and the design for the new one.

The committee meeting started with a clarification from At-Large Councilwoman Sharon Juon. Juon saying the committee is dedicated to replacing the current police patch.

"The current logo is no longer in effect, we are charged with replacing it as part of the replacement process. We are to look at a redesign of the Griffin as our first priority," Juon said.





At the last meeting, police and community members raffled off words they deem represents the Waterloo police insignia and the ideal values the community wants to have in mind when they think of police.

At the second meeting, community and police alike disputed on the word, "vigilance," that's shown on the current police patch.

Waterloo police members to the committee backed the word vigilance saying it's a term that represents their "service" to the citizens of Waterloo.

On the other end, community members who sit on the committee deem the word vigilance is "too aggressive" for police who are dedicated to serving others.

The committee talked more about the design of the patch saying a change in shape could increase the price tag. Committee Co-Chair Maj. Joe Leibold says the current color scheme is associated with a police officer. Leibold says, if a new color is chosen, it needs to be bright enough for the patch to be recognizable.

"The patch doesn't serve as just a symbol, it serves as a piece of safety equipment the officers wear, and I think we need to keep that in the forefront of our minds. We need to keep the safety of these officers," Leibold said.

Major Leibold laid out the cost to replace the current Waterloo police patch on handguns, uniforms and police cruisers placing the price tag a little more than $151,000. Leibold went on to say this price is not in the annual budget.

When asked who would be paying for the new police patch, At-Large Councilwoman Sharon Juon says the taxpayers would contribute to the $151,000. Juon says she would look into grant opportunities to help with the cost of the patch.

The committee is encouraging the public to submit new patch designs before Dec. 26, 2020.

Submit your designs to this email, contact@waterloo-ia.org