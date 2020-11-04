Pothoff wins Dubuque Board of Supervisors race, defeats incumbent chair

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) ----- An upset in a local Dubuque County race, as the Chair of the Board of Supervisors, Dave Baker, lost his seat.

Republican challenger Harley Pothoff unseated Baker by a margin of about 7% Tuesday night.

Pothoff now set to become only the second Republican to serve on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors in at least 50 years.

Pothoff is a lifelong Dubuque County resident who worked in the county sheriff's department for 30 years.

KWWL asked what his priorities would be when he assumes the position in January: "First thing is to get up to speed with everything that's going on right now with the pandemic," Pothoff said.

He says he chose to run soon after retiring from the sheriff's office in August: "Just talking to a friend, and none of us were happy with the direction the county was going. And we thought, well, the only way to make a difference is to take a chance."

Pothoff says he wants to increase communication and a sense of community between the county's urban and rural areas: "Everybody's got to come together and work together to make a truly united community, the way I look at it."

He'll be joining two Democrats on the Board of Supervisors. The county favored Donald Trump in the presidential race by a much smaller margin than Pothoff enjoyed.

Pothoff also says he's exploring creating a ATV/UTV trail system across the county, which he says could bring some tourism revenue into the local economy.

Baker has been on the Board since 2017. Pothoff is set to take office in January.