Palo man cleared of wrongdoing in deadly home invasion shooting

PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a homeowner who shot and killed a home invasion suspect will not face any charges.

Kevin Harris, 40, was shot and killed on August 30 after breaking into the home at 2783 Ridgeview Drive in Palo around 3 a.m. Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden says Harris was shot and killed by the homeowner, Jordan Schulte.

Vander Sanden says the facts do not support criminal charges against Schulte. He says Iowa law presumes a person is acting reasonably when they use deadly force on someone who has forced entry into their home. He says Schulte's actions to protect himself and his family were reasonable and justified under the law.

Linn County Sheriff's investigators also previously concluded criminal charges were not warranted against Schulte.

It all started before 3 a.m. when Harris crashed his Buick Encore into two parked vehicles in the 4600 block of Timber Road. Shortly after, several homeowners in the area of Sage and Ridgeview Drives called 911 to report someone attempting to break into their homes. Investigators say Harris was the subject of these calls.

At 2:47 a.m., Harris was seen on home surveillance along Timber Road approaching a front door and continuing down the road.

At 2:53, he was caught again on camera in the 2700 block of Sage Drive breaking out windows near the front door of a home. The homeowner confronted Harris and he left the home before trying to break into other homes.

Around 3:02 a.m., a 911 call came in stating a homeowner in the 2700 block of Ridgeview Drive shot a man who had broken into the home and threatened his family. Deputies found Harris with a single gunshot to the chest.

Investigation say Harris had broken a window in a child's bedroom at the home before he threw a ceramic flower pot through the glass to the front door. Schulte told authorities he armed himself with a 9mm handgun and confronted Harris in the doorway. Fearing for the safety of his family, Schulte fired one shot, hitting Harris in the chest.

First responders arrived shortly after and administered CPR. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after. Toxicology reports showed Harris had methamphetamine, fentanyl, amphetamine, and cannabinoids in his system.

Vander Sanden's full report can be found here: