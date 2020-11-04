Pakistani PM angers India with plan to change Kashmir status

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has rekindled controversy with archrival India this week by pledging to make part of the Pakistan-administered Himalayan region of Kashmir officially part his country. Imran Khan’s pledge to declare the area of Gilgit-Baltistan in the Pakistani-ruled Kashmir the fifth province of Pakistan angered neighboring India. Last year, India revoked decades-old semi-autonomous status for the Indian-controlled sector of Kashmir and divided the Muslim-majority region into two federally governed territories. Khan’s promise was likely in retaliation for India’s move but he may also have sought to score points ahead of local elections in the area later in November.