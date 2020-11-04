Winter 2020 is off to a fast start. The map below shows how much snow fell across the country in October. Accumulating snow fell in New England west across the Great Lakes. Much of the Midwest into the Pacific northwest and then south into New Mexico and Texas. Some of the heaviest snow was in Montana.

The map below shows the October snow departure from the previous 11 year October average. The blue color shows the above normal October snow for 2020. Meanwhile, there are many mountains in the west that are short on the normal October snow, red color.

There are new record snow totals across the country.

As of November 3 there is 4.6% covered with snow. Most of the October snow has melted with above normal temperatures for the last few days.