Nov. 4: Iowa reports 2,818 new cases, hospitalizations continue to surge

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,818 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 136,047.

The state's website says that of the 136,047 people who have tested positive, 96,648 have recovered. This is 1,226 more recoveries than what the state reported Tuesday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 39,399.

The state is reporting 26 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,781.

There were 164 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 777, which is up from 730. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 182 are in the ICU and 63 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 6,525 new tests given, and a total of 994,735 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Tuesday. There were 62 more positive cases for a total of 7,283 cases in the county. There were 57 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,624. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 104 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 19 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there were 189 more reported cases, for a total of 7,128. There were 39 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 4,520 recoveries. There was four additional death, leaving a total of 145 deaths. There are 49 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.9 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 96 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 6,424 reported cases. There have been 38 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,316 recoveries. A total of 48,403 have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving the total at 33 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.5 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 141 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 6,108 reported cases. There were 72 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,919. A total of 37,628 people have been tested. There were one additional death, leaving a total of 63 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 19.7 percent.

